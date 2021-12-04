Truist Securities Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $520.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $449.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

