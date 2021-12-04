Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Update

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.10. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. Research analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zoran Zdraveski bought 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Macbeath acquired 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $30,745.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,515,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,469,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $834,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

