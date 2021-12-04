Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Up 35.3% in November

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $1.53 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.