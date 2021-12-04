Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

TWTR stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

