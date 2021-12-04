Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.33. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

TSN traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $82.60. 3,070,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Tyson Foods by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tyson Foods by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.