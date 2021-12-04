U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 247,100 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Randall D. Keys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,490 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.20 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

