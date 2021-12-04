Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $938,379.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00215999 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

