UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €28.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of GBF stock opened at €29.00 ($32.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.21. Bilfinger has a one year low of €22.92 ($26.05) and a one year high of €33.34 ($37.89).
About Bilfinger
