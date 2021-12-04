UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €28.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of GBF stock opened at €29.00 ($32.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.21. Bilfinger has a one year low of €22.92 ($26.05) and a one year high of €33.34 ($37.89).

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

