UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 43.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 282.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

