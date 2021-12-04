Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.24. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

