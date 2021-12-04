Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.55. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

