UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNCFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

UNCFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

