United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $61.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 17,313,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,387,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,135,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

