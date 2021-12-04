United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.19 ($50.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTDI shares. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.80) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of United Internet stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching €32.90 ($37.39). 259,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a twelve month low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($44.70). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

