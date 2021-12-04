United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,658. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 37,731.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,464 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

