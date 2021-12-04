United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,934,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,658. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 37,731.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,464 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
