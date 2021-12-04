United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE UNFI traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 367,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

