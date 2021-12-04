United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $126.79, but opened at $121.98. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $121.98, with a volume of 61 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $224,876.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $815,701. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market cap of $687.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $134.73.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 223.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $157,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

