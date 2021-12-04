United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UU stock opened at GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,100.50 ($14.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 98.68.

In related news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total value of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.