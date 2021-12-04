UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $3.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00006248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00345187 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

