UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Sells £11,673.24 in Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) insider Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £11,673.24 ($15,251.16).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,719.40 ($51,893.65).

UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 190.50 ($2.49) on Friday. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95.05 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

