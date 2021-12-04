Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 12,498 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96.

On Friday, October 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80.

Upstart stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.59. 7,702,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,256. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.71. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $560,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $18,614,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

