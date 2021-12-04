Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Down 3.6%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.61. 45,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 724,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.