Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

