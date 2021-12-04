V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:VFC opened at $74.51 on Friday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

