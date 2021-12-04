V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $702,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $340,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $99,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski acquired 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.45 per share, with a total value of $103,690.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 675,188 shares of company stock valued at $124,022,651. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $151.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.