Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.68

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001302 BTC on major exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $48.30 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00237169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.