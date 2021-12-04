VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,207,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $73.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12.

