Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $436.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $334.08 and a one year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

