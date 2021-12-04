Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VONV opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $73.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

