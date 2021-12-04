Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

