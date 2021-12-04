Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after buying an additional 1,138,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after buying an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10.

