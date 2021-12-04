Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 43.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 124,565 shares in the last quarter.

VTC stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $94.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

