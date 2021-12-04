Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

