Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,277 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,408 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 670,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 332,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

