Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $12,002,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

