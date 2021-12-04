Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after buying an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,210,000 after buying an additional 1,718,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $70.69 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

