Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,415,000 after purchasing an additional 335,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,553,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

ONLN opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

