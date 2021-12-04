Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.