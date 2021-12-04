Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

