Venus (XVS) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Venus has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $21.86 or 0.00040645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $253.14 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,655.69 or 0.97908304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00622113 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003018 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,580,772 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

