VeriDocGlobal One Day Trading Volume Tops $473,191.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $473,191.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00351942 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013553 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001282 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $805.72 or 0.01693465 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,985,725,864 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

