Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.490-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.86 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.63.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

