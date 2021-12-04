Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Buys $189,945.00 in Stock

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $158.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 111.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 135.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.