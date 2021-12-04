Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Buys $189,945.00 in Stock

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:VRTV opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $158.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VRTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
