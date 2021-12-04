Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the cell phone carrier on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.42 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

