Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$15.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. ATB Capital upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

TSE VET opened at C$13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.48.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

