Vetri (VLD) Price Tops $0.0054

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $106.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vetri alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042061 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00238806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.