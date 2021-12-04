ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

