Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $27.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,295. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

