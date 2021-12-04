VIMworld Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $205,797.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 24% against the US dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $205,797.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00059527 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

