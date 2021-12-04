Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $750,200.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $53,446.25.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

